Council officials meet with residents to discuss wasterwater plant repairs

Bromley residents got a chance to grill Christchurch City Council officials on Thursday night about their plan to repair the foul-smelling wastewater plant.

Earlier this month, the city council settled an $85 million insurance claim over the 2021 fire that destroyed the wastewater treatment plant and caused a stench to waft across.

As a result of the settlement an activated sludge reactor will replace the fire-damaged trickling filters at the plant to fix the long-standing odour issues impacting residents.

Council officials told Bromley residents they promise to keep the noise and disruption to a minimum.

The fire-damaged trickling filters at the Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo: Newsline

They also faced questions from residents who have spent the past three years living with the stench from the fire-damaged plant.

It is expected to take up to three years to get the sludge reactors up and running.

The current estimated cost to repair the plant is $140 million, which will likely be refined following a detailed design.

Mayor Phil Mauger previously said the funding is included in the Long Term Plan so there will be no impact on rates.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air