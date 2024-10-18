Council officials meet with residents to discuss wasterwater plant repairs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Earlier this month, the city council settled an $85 million insurance claim over the 2021 fire that destroyed the wastewater treatment plant and caused a stench to waft across.
As a result of the settlement an activated sludge reactor will replace the fire-damaged trickling filters at the plant to fix the long-standing odour issues impacting residents.
Council officials told Bromley residents they promise to keep the noise and disruption to a minimum.
It is expected to take up to three years to get the sludge reactors up and running.
The current estimated cost to repair the plant is $140 million, which will likely be refined following a detailed design.
Mayor Phil Mauger previously said the funding is included in the Long Term Plan so there will be no impact on rates.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air