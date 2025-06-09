Court martial: Soldier accused of covertly filming women

Burnham Military Camp. Photo: RNZ

The trial of a Christchurch soldier accused of covertly filming two women during sexual encounters has started at the Burnham Military Camp.

The court martial proceedings began on Monday before Judge Tom Gilbert, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The Herald reported Corporal Manu Anthony Smith allegedly sent the women footage of themselves during sex via social media.

Until they received the footage, the woman say they did not know they had been filmed.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, the Herald reported.

Until today, the Herald could not publish details of the allegations against Smith.

He is accused of "intentionally or recklessly" making an intimate visual recording of a woman between August and November 2020, the Herald reported.

He was also charged with deliberately making intimate recordings of another woman in November 2020 and December 2020.

The names of his alleged victims are suppressed but the Herald reported both women were in new relationships with Smith at the time of the alleged offending.

The court martial is set to continue for at least three days.

-APL