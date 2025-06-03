Fire and ice theme planned for fireworks display

Photo: Christchurch City Council

The Winter Fireworks Spectacular will bring some magic back to New Brighton beach in July.

The free vent, produced by Christchurch City Council, will take place on Saturday, July 5, in the middle weekend of the winter school holidays.

City council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said the theme ‘Fire and Ice’ will set the tone for an electrifying soundtrack to sync with the fireworks display, featuring songs like Ice, Ice, Baby by Vanilla Ice and The Doors' Light My Fire.

“The fireworks will kick off from the New Brighton Pier at 7.30pm, featuring new special effects,” says Blackmore.

“It’ll be the same spectacular show audiences know and love, but with some exciting new elements.”

A range of food vendors will offer dinner, snacks and drinks in the car park north of the pier on Marine Pde from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The event will also have a base with on-theme entertainment.

“It’s a fantastic community event that brings people of all ages together to enjoy the magic of winter by the beach,” said Blackmore.

“We’re expecting a great turnout again this year, with around 20,000 people likely to attend – so gather your friends and whānau and come down early to get a good spot.”