Funding hole on road to World Skate Games

A champion downhill skater from Christchurch is hoping to hit the slopes in Argentina later this year - but must first get over a few costly bumps in the road there.

Elissa Mah, 28, and a team of Kiwi skaters are aiming to compete at the World Skate Games at San Juan in November, but getting overseas is proving to be a challenge.

Mah - who si New Zealand’s No 1 female champion and world No 3 - says although the sport has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee, New Zealand sports funders don’t have the cash to put the team on the global stage.

So they have started a Givealittle page to ask for donations.

Mah said the team will likely have to pay $5000 to $6000 each just for the airfares. Then, on top of that, they will have to cover the cost of their gear, accommodation, and other daily necessities.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air