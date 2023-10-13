Manji claims Labour, National have 'pulled back' in Ilam

TOP leader Raf Manji. Photo: Supplied

The Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji claims the two big parties have "pulled back" in the Ilam electorate, paving the way for him to get into Parliament.

Manji told 1News that the National candidate has not run a campaign in the electorate and the Labour incumbent has “disappeared”.

But Labour's Ilam candidate Sarah Pallett dismissed Manji's claims as "rubbish", and says Labour is still in it to win it.

"We've been campaigning so hard, and it's a tiny bit insulting to my volunteers who've really put in the hard yards and continue to do so- they've been out all day today. I'm just bemused."

National's Ilam candidate Hamish Campbell says it was a "desperate" claim from Manji, as National has been working to bring in votes.

"If you drive through Illam, you'll see that it's absolutely covered in blue signs. We're working right up til we can no longer campaign, which is midnight on Friday. We're going strong."

Manji is still defending his earlier statements, saying he's not seeing a lot of action on the ground from both major parties.

"We're out every day, and we've been out every day for the last month. Yes, we see billboards, but we're not seeing a lot on the ground. I'm sure there's staff doorknocking, but we're out and about."

-Newstalk ZB