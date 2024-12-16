Mates 356 day swim-a-thon to fight breast cancer

Breast cancer scares for people they know inspired two Christchurch friends to embark on an epic swim to raise money to fight the disease.

Jack Newsome and Matthew Simpson, both 24, have been swimming an increasing number of lengths of breaststroke in the pool at Newsome’s Casebrook home, where Simpson is a flatmate.

They started with one length way back on February 13 and are adding an extra length each day.

Matthew Simpson (left) and Jack Newsome started swimming laps every day in February to raise money for breast cancer research. Photo: Supplied

Monday is day 296. They will swim 296 lengths and tackle 297 tomorrow – with the challenge to be completed on day 365, a year after they started.

Matthew Simpson and Jack Newsome shaved their heads to mark the $1000 and $2000 fundraising milestones. Photo: Supplied

So far they have chalked up more than 42,000 lengths - and will have swum nearly 67,000 by the time they are finished.

Newsome said the physical struggles pale in comparison to those diagnosed with cancer.

“Every stroke we take is a reminder of the challenges faced by those battling breast cancer,” he said.

A best mate’s mum and a cousin were both diagnosed with breast cancer and while they responded to treatment and survived, seeing the impact it had on them and their loved ones motivated Newsome and Simpson to do their part.

The pair have two months to go.

They have swum every day, even over winter when they were forced to relocate to a friend’s indoor pool due to the cold.

Whenever they are asked if they have ever thought about skipping a day due to weather or illness, they respond: “People living with breast cancer don’t get a day off, neither should we.”

Posting daily updates to their Facebook page, breaststroke4breastcancer, the pair encourage others to join them or contribute to breast cancer charities.

“It’s not just about the physical act,” Simpson said.

“It’s about commitment every day, a choice breast cancer patients don’t have”.

As of Monday, December 16, the pair had raised more than $4480 of their $10,000 goal.