Mates 356 day swim-a-thon to fight breast cancer

Jack Newsome and Matthew Simpson, both 24, have been swimming an increasing number of lengths of breaststroke in the pool at Newsome’s Casebrook home, where Simpson is a flatmate.
They started with one length way back on February 13 and are adding an extra length each day.
Newsome said the physical struggles pale in comparison to those diagnosed with cancer.
“Every stroke we take is a reminder of the challenges faced by those battling breast cancer,” he said.
A best mate’s mum and a cousin were both diagnosed with breast cancer and while they responded to treatment and survived, seeing the impact it had on them and their loved ones motivated Newsome and Simpson to do their part.
The pair have two months to go.
They have swum every day, even over winter when they were forced to relocate to a friend’s indoor pool due to the cold.
Whenever they are asked if they have ever thought about skipping a day due to weather or illness, they respond: “People living with breast cancer don’t get a day off, neither should we.”
Posting daily updates to their Facebook page, breaststroke4breastcancer, the pair encourage others to join them or contribute to breast cancer charities.
“It’s not just about the physical act,” Simpson said.
“It’s about commitment every day, a choice breast cancer patients don’t have”.
As of Monday, December 16, the pair had raised more than $4480 of their $10,000 goal.
- Donate to Newsome and Simpson’s big swim at Givealittle or scan the code: