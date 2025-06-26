More China-Chch flights this summer

Photo: Creative Commons

China Southern Airlines is expanding its passenger service over summer when it returns to Christchurch Airport.

One of the world’s major passenger carriers, headquartered in Guangzhou, will start the summer season in November with a 26% boost in capacity and a longer operating window, including the Chinese New Year.

The Guangzhou-Christchurch route will go from five flights per week to a daily service from December 18 until March 3.

More than 60,000 seats across business, premium economy and economy cabins will be available, as the airline celebrates a decade since it first touched down in Christchurch operating a single charter flight in 2015.

Since then, the airline has flown more than half a million passengers to the South Island.

The airline’s return is expected to provide a faster route for local exporters flying out high-value produce such as cherries, salmon, and other fresh goods into the Chinese market and onto Asia and Europe.

Christchurch Airport’s GM aeronautical development manager Gordon Bevan said the service would increase capacity for passengers and freight.

“The belly of the aircraft delivers huge value for South Island businesses getting their premium goods to global markets,” he said in a statement.

As well as the appeal of flying New Zealand passengers on connecting flights to other destinations, the South Island is home to more than 20,000 Chinese residents, mostly living in the Christchurch area.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams said China Southern’s service was valued by the city, especially during Chinese New Year.

‘‘For so many in our Chinese community it’s an important bridge home. It’s a chance to be with loved ones, honour cherished traditions, and feel close to family, even across great distances. It also deepens the cultural and economic bonds between Christchurch and China in a truly meaningful way.”

China is New Zealand’s third-largest tourism market, with nearly 170,000 holidaymakers visiting last year.

