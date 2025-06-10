New Brighton bottle stores to stay open

Super Liquor Hawke St. Photo: Facebook

Two New Brighton liquor stores within 300 metres of each other must abide by strict conditions - but will stay open.

The Press reported some New Brighton residents wanted at least one of the two Super Liquor stores to close, saying they were fed up with alcohol-related crime, disorder, nuisance and litter in the suburb.

The District Licensing Committee has decided to renew both stores' liquor licences - one for two years, the other three years - after a two-day hearing in April, The Press reported.

But the committee imposed a number of restrictions.

The Hawke St store can not open until 1pm and must close at 8pm, and the Beresford St store can open from 10am to 9pm.

Both stores were previously allowed to open from 9am to 11pm.

Other restrictions put on both stores included changing the frontage and reducing external advertising, The Press reported.

Two staff have to be on duty at all times and ready-to-drink beverages must be sold in packs of at least four and sales of fill your own beer will not be permitted.

The committee said its final decision on the Hawke St store was a "line call" as it was where most of the community’s concerns were based, The Press reported.