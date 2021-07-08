Thursday, 8 July 2021

Otter-ly delightful: Otter brothers arrive at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park

    The Asian small-clawed otters. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park
    Five boisterous otter brothers have arrived at Orana Wildlife Park. 

    The Asian small-clawed otters Ikan, Bajak, Tiga. aged 3, Siak and Tuk, 2, were transferred from Perth Zoo to Orana as part of the managed conservation breeding programme.

    The "cheeky creatures" will spend their first full day on display from 9.30am on Thursday. 

    Orana lead animal keeper Laura Ashton said the new otters are delightful. 

    "They are extremely busy boys, having the curiosity of a cat, whilst being highly dexterous and nimble, able to manipulate objects in their hands," Ashton said.

    "They become astounded by the smallest of things and love enrichment items.

    "The boys sleep and nest together in the same space so we are greeted by a pile of otters in the morning! It will be so exciting to see them explore their new habitat."

    "Our team is delighted to welcome otters back to Orana. Our last animals sadly passed away in 2016 due to old age.

    "Since that time, we have been liaising with our zoo partners to make this transfer a reality.

    "Some major upgrades have been completed to the exhibit in preparation for the highly anticipated return of these amazing animals."

    Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of all the otters.

    They are good indicators of the health of freshwater systems in which they live.

    If the water becomes polluted otters move to a cleaner source. Threats to the species include increasing pollution and habitat loss.

    "Visitors will adore meeting the otters and it is great for our team to have another very positive addition to Orana," Ashton said.

