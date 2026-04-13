Police say Christchurch man jailed over sex assaults may have had more victims

Photo: ODT Files

Warning: This story discusses details of a sexual assault and may disturb some readers.

Police want to hear from any other victims of a man jailed for sexually assaulting two women.

Jeremy Frank Hobbs was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court last month to eight-and-a-half years' imprisonment after being found guilty by a jury of unlawful sexual connection against two women between 2015 and 2019. He has filed an appeal against conviction and sentence.

Detective Danielle Lawrence said in a statement to RNZ police wanted to speak to anyone else who had concerns about Hobbs.

"We want to acknowledge the bravery of the survivors of Hobbs' abuse but recognise there may be other survivors who have not yet come forward. Hobbs was active in the Christchurch dance community, and the case has been talked about widely.

"Our message to any survivors is speaking up isn't always easy, but we provide a safe location and experienced staff who provide support and guidance at every step."

Judge Mark Callaghan's sentencing notes, released to RNZ, said he was sentenced on three charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

In relation to one of the victims Judge Callaghan said the attack occurred in circumstances where Hobbs "pushed the boundaries of sexual contact with her over a period of time".

"On the night of the incident, she had clearly said no, that she did not want to participate... but you did not listen to her and you carried on."

Callaghan said Hobbs argued that he had a "reasonable belief" that she was consenting.

"That was rejected by the jury, and the jury accepted the complainant's evidence that she did not consent. They also rejected your assertion that you believed that she was consenting."

In relation to the second victim, Judge Callaghan said the evidence was that the pair had been "exploring each other sexually over a period of time".

"Your argument was that you and she had had sexual encounters previously where she would say: 'no, stop' but that you would continue and she would eventually participate. In this instance the jury found that you just continued on despite the assertion that she had said 'no', which was accepted by the jury."

Hobbs' argument he placed before the jury that he believed she was consenting was "therefore clearly rejected", Judge Callaghan said.

One of the women said in her victim impact statement she felt "worthless, degraded, not worth anything" and that she "capitulated" to Hobbs' desires, the judge said.

"[The other victim] says that you took advantage of her for your own sexual pleasures, your wants and your needs, and not hers."

Judge Callaghan said the pre-sentence report was "quite concerning".

"While you are entitled to maintain that you have not committed any offences; the fact that you maintain that you still believe consent occurred and you were respecting your victims is somewhat at odds with the evidence that was placed before the jury and clearly rejected by them."

Judge Callaghan said he had a large number of letters and reports from people who knew Hobbs.

"They all say and speak highly of you in terms of your general demeanour and your general appearance."

The judge also took into account that Hobbs had not been before the courts before.

"But I have to weigh that up against the fact that there are two instances here of complainants; the first complainant made a complaint to the police, she did not want it taken as far as court proceedings and wanted you to be warned about your behaviour which you received a visit from the police on. Notwithstanding that, the second set of offending against [the other victim] occurs some four years later."

Judge Callaghan referred to a report that had been prepared for sentencing, and said he agreed with the Crown that there was limited scope if any to find a causative link between the major depressive disorder he was now diagnosed with and whether or not the autistic spectrum traits had influenced his offending.

"As [the psychiatrist] said in his report; your longstanding social communication difficulties including challenges interpreting social cues, inferring other's mental health states, and accurately gauging relationship boundaries may have contributed by limiting your appreciation of how your behaviour was experienced by others. He said this does not amount to a mental disorder causative of the offending but may provide some context of the understanding of interpersonal misjudgements.

"That is at odds in my view with what the jury found occurred, that you were clearly given signals not to continue on, and I can place little weight on his report as to the impact upon your position with him."

Judge Callaghan sentenced Hobbs to eight years and six months' imprisonment.

Anyone wanting to make a report to talk to police, can do so at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105.