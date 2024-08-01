Red zone composting project stopped after residents report rat and fly infestation

Composting for a school garden in the Christchurch red zone has been stopped after residents complained about rodents and flies.

The site is run by Ko Mahi Ko Ora, which works under the umbrella of Nōku Te Ao Charitable Trust, and Te Pā o Rākaihautū school on McLean St in Linwood.

Composting at the site started three years ago, with the end goal being a vegetable garden for students.

The group is creating soil by composting above ground to avoid breaching Christchurch City Council restrictions on digging into red zone land.

Duncan Rogers. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Duncan and Paula Rogers have been living on McBratneys Rd for seven years.

The compost site is about a block away from their home. Duncan said the issues at the site started last summer.

"We had the worst infestation of flies I’ve ever seen in my life. And now I’ve already rid our garage of a whole family of mice, which we’ve never had before.”

Duncan also said he has seen rats on his property and around the area.

He believes the problems are linked to the compost site.

Compost site worker Keith Murphy was shocked to hear about the issues.

Murphy said composting at the site was immediately stopped and won’t continue until a community meeting has been held.

"We’re going to try and make everyone as happy as possible.

"We’re all volunteers there, and we’re trying to teach our kids about healthy living, growing healthy food."

Keith Murphy. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Nokū Te Ao Charitable Trust chair Rangimarie Parata Takurua said the city council alerted it to concerns regarding the project on July 10 and they were resolved by July 17.

"This was a positive learning experience for us.

"Like any committed organisation, we are always looking to refine and improve our work."

Since composting stopped, Duncan has not noticed any more infestations.

Murphy said he wished he was aware of these issues sooner as he would have done something to resolve them.

"It doesn’t feel good at all. We’ll just have to work past it."

He hopes a positive result will come out of discussing and resolving the issues with the community.