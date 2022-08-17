Restoration of historic Lancaster Park gates under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 97-year-old structure was built in 1924 to commemorate the sacrifice of Canterbury athletes during World War 1, but it was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquake.
It is undergoing an extensive $1.8 million structural rebuild.
"We're basically having to rebuild it."
It's hoped the Lancaster Park war memorial gates can be reopened later this year.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air