Restoration of historic Lancaster Park gates under way

Work has started on the next stage of the redevelopment of Lancaster Park - the restoration of its historic entranceway, the War Memorial Gates.

The 97-year-old structure was built in 1924 to commemorate the sacrifice of Canterbury athletes during World War 1, but it was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquake.

It is undergoing an extensive $1.8 million structural rebuild.

Andrew Rutledge in front of the historic gates. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said: "As we dug deeper, we found quite a bit of work that needed to be done, concrete cancer was a phrase that came out so the very old concrete wasn't structurally sound anymore.

"We're basically having to rebuild it."

It's hoped the Lancaster Park war memorial gates can be reopened later this year.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air