Rolling Meadows: Welcome in the new year with drum and bass

Drum and Bass festivals don’t get much better than this.

Rolling Meadows is a two-day festival featuring some of the best talent Canterbury and the South Island have to offer, and they're set to hit the stage for the two last days of this year.

A sell-out inaugural concert at the end of 2021, the success of Rolling Meadows belied the effort it took by the organisers to make it happen, with the terrain, the weather and Covid taking a toll.

The final allocation of tickets for this year’s festival at Ram Paddock Rd in North Canterbury are selling fast. To find out more, click here.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

