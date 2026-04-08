Search for new Christchurch council boss under way

Mary Richardson. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch City Council is on the hunt for a new chief executive.

Incumbent CEO Mary Richardson’s contract was due to expire on June 30, but the city council had agreed to let her depart on May 1, due to her accrued leave.

Richardson became the chief executive in October 2024 after taking over in an interim capacity in November 2023, following the resignation of Dawn Baxendale.

Dawn Baxendale. Photo: CCC

Baxendale’s salary package was $548,548 in 2023, while Richardson’s total remuneration was $450,000.

Richardson said she enjoyed her time leading the organisation. But she did not want the role for the usual full five-year contract when she was hired.

"When I agreed to take on the chief executive role, it was with a clear purpose and a clear timeframe," she said.

"The organisation is now in a strong position and focused on the upcoming Annual Plan and the development of the 2027–2037 Long Term Plan.

"It makes sense for someone who will be here through the period of planning and delivery to lead it."

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said Richardson’s contribution was “outstanding”.

“Mary has been such a safe pair of hands and stepped up at a critical time, delivering exactly what the organisation needed.

“Her leadership has strengthened performance, lifted confidence, and set us up well for the future.

“She’s a public servant through and through. We are extremely grateful for her service and wish her the very best.”

The recruitment process for the next chief executive has started. An acting chief executive will be appointed until a replacement is found.

-Allied Media