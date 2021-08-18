South Island settles in for Level 4

People queue at New World Centre City in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Most of those spoken to in the South Island by RNZ last night were convinced of the need to lock down, despite the one positive case - at that stage - having been located in the North Island.

Less than an hour after the announcement, cars were queuing out onto the street at supermarkets and bottlestores all over Christchurch as people stocked up on essentials.

Sylvia Regan was flat out serving customers at a popular fruit and vege shop on Pages Road, one of the stores that was not able to open in level 4, along with bakeries and butchers.

"Everyone's being really cool about things and that's the main thing. I mean, I guess they're doing what they think is best to keep us safe. And, yeah, it would be great not to have to come to work tomorrow."

While stocking up, the mother of three said she was preparing herself as best she could for round two of lockdown.

"It's the best thing for everyone, especially with Australia being the way it is. Hopefully it's just three days, because [we've got] three kids at home and they don't really want to be indoors that long. Last time they didn't cope so well so hopefully it's just three days."

Komene Kururangi said he would prefer a hard but short lockdown rather than something more drawn out and was prepared for being at home with his young family.

"All of a sudden when they said level four I was like, I feel like I need to go for a walk now, you know. We've got scooters and bikes and everything ready to go."

Shoppers line up at New World in Cromwell yesterday evening. Photo: Shannon Thomson

Like a lot of people, Jo Farrell's plans over the next few days had been thrown into disarray.

"I just spent $200 because my daughter's going on a ski trip tomorrow - well she was - so I've just spent heaps on stuff that's useless now, but I understand why."

But Matt Radcliffe said the South Island should not have been forced to lock down for a case in the North Island.

"We're like sheep aren't we. Yeah, I think it is over the top. You know, one case, if it is one case in the North Island... Australians can lock down a state, why can't New Zealand lock down an island, if it's in the north, shut down the North Island."

In central Dunedin, Carolyne Smith said anything less than level four would have risked a New South Wales-type scenario.

"I mean if we go for sharp and hopefully short, we'll knock it on the head, but I think if Jacinda and Ashley had gone for say level three or anything like that, they would have been just wide open to letting it go."

And while he supported the move, Alex Burchell said it would no doubt take a toll on people.

"You don't really miss social interaction until you're told you can't have it, right.

"That's the sacrifice we've got to make but it's undeniable it's going to take a toll on people and when people were dealing with anxiety, depression through the first lockdown, they might be facing similar issues this time as well."

In Cromwell, a staff member at New World said the supermarket was unusually busy from just after the community case was announced, and once the lockdown was announced the store "was packed".

Both supermarkets in the town - Supervalue and New World - had full car parks and liquor outlets and petrol stations were also busy.

- additional reporting Shannon Thomson