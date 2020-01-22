SPCA appeals for help after cats shot with air rifle

Pipsy after her operation. Photo: SPCA

The SPCA is appealing to the public for information after two cats were shot with an air rifle in Christchurch.

Both cats were pets from the same family and were lucky to survive their life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Ruakaka St area in Hornby.

The most recent shooting took place on January 19, when Pipsy was shot in the chest with an air rifle. The other cat was shot last year.

Pipsy was discovered by her owner, a vet nurse, and was vomiting blood and in a state of severe distress.

Where the pellet entered Pipsy. Photo: SPCA

An SPCA spokeswoman said Pipsy was disorientated and anxious, blue in colour and howling in pain after the shooting.

"An x-ray revealed there was an air rifle pellet sitting in her abdomen, with a small bullet entry wound on the left side of her chest.

"Her stomach and small intestine had been perforated in multiple places and her diaphragm also had a puncture wound making it very difficult for Pipsy to breathe."

Emergency surgery was performed on Pipsy, and her condition is now improving.

Given the placement and angle of the pellet in Pipsy’s body, the veterinarian says it is very likely she was shot intentionally and at close range.

Pipsy's x-ray. Photo: SPCA

Shooting an animal and causing it suffering is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

The SPCA is undertaking an animal welfare investigation and urges anyone with information about the person or people responsible to come forward.

Anyone who witnesses an animal being shot with an air rifle should phone the police immediately.

If you have information regarding the shooting of these animals, please call SPCA on 03 349 7057 and ask to speak with Inspector Sam Cairns.