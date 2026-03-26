Split Enz add Wolfbrook Arena show to their upcoming tour

Split Enz's Electric Avenue show. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A Christchurch date has been added to Split Enz's Forever Enz Tour at the start of May.

The iconic New Zealand band has announced they will play two more shows than initially planned on the tour, one at Wolfbrook Arena on May 4 and the other at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton on May 2.

The band - which includes celebrated song-writing siblings Tim and Neil Finn as well as Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie - reunited for the first time in almost 20 years to headline the Electric Avenue fetival in Christchurch's Hagley Park in February.

The Finn brothers proudly declared that Electric Avenue was their 1000th gig after being “placed on 999 for a lot of years”. Festival-goers new every word to their greatest hits, including History Never Repeats, Poor Boy, Dirty Creature, One Step Ahead, Give It a Whirl, My Mistake, I Got You and the beloved Message to My Girl.

The Split Enz Forever Enz Tour will also feature shows at Wellington's TSB Arena and Spark Arena in Auckland.

The band will then start the Australian leg of their tour in Melbourne before moving through Sydney, Perth and Adelaide during May. Brisbane has also secured a new show at the Entertainment Centre on May 16.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Formed in New Zealand in 1972, the band relocated to Australia three years later.

Tim and Neil Finn were both raised in Te Awamutu. Their 1980 album True Colours reached multi-platinum status in Australia and New Zealand and held the No 1 position for more than two months.

The album went platinum in Canada and the Netherlands, while I Got You reached the UK Top 10.

Split Enz disbanded in 1984 after a farewell tour, but their legacy continued with projects like Crowded House, which was formed by Neil Finn and Paul Hester.

The band has had several reunions over the decades, including one for their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.