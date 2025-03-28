Stroke an unexpected detour for 'full-on' former mayor Garry Moore

Former mayor Garry Moore’s humour and spirit are intact after suffering a stroke in May last year. He has made significant progress in his recovery, but still attends specialised stroke recovery workout classes twice a week. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Garry Moore was rattled by three mini-strokes, or Transient Ischemic Attacks (TIA), between May 10 and 11 last year.

His memories are somewhat hazy now, but the first struck on a Friday night while he was at his computer and suddenly couldn’t move the mouse with his left hand.

“I thought it was strange, but I really had no idea what it meant or what it would lead to,” Moore said.

He has little memory of the second mini-stroke, but the third hit the hardest while visiting his daughter and son in-law’s home about 10am the following day.

“I was in the hall and I just slumped against the wall. I just couldn’t hold myself up.”

Despite these warning signs, Moore didn’t realise the ‘big one’ was just days away.

After regaining his composure, Moore’s wife, Pam, drove him to the 24-Hour Surgery on Madras St to get checked out.

After being assessed, an ambulance was called to take him to Christchurch Hospital for scans.

There, a doctor warned Moore he had about a 20% chance of having a stroke after the TIAs.

“I’m an optimist and an accountant, so I said ‘then there’s an 80% chance of me not having a stroke’.

“My wife told me it doesn’t work that way apparently.”

Despite being urged to rest, Moore kept busy, including joining an RNZ news panel on the Tuesday night before having a stroke in his sleep.

A small blood vessel in Moore’s brain burst, mostly affecting the left side of his body.

“Some of my mates would argue I’ve used the left-hand side too much anyway,” he joked.

He woke the next morning in a dazed and confused state.

“I got up and I was sort of drunken in my movement,” Moore said.

“You just think, what the f**k is happening here.”

He alerted Pam to his condition and as a nurse she quickly recognised the signs of stroke and called an ambulance.

After being assessed and diagnosed at Christchurch Hospital, Moore was transferred to the stroke ward at Burwood Hospital to begin his recovery journey.

“It’s like falling off a cliff or something. I’d never had any big health problems in my life and just all of a sudden I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t walk,” he said.

As Moore started his recovery, his mind remained clear and his speech was mostly unaffected.

In hospital, Moore had to relearn how to walk and move his left side, undergoing intense physiotherapy workouts three to four hours a day, five days a week.

“Never worked out so much in my life. I belonged to a gym at one stage and I gave it up because it was boring. I preferred riding my bike,” he said.

Moore was released from hospital after a month and has since been attending specialised stroke recovery exercise classes.

The classes, held twice a week at Bishopdale Recreation Centre, offer a supportive environment where Moore works alongside other stroke survivors.

“The beauty of this gym is there’s a whole lot of people my age who have all had strokes. We all support and help each other. It’s quite inspiring,” he said.

“It’s all about strengthening the left side of my body and I can feel the difference,” said Moore.

One crucial exercise was lifting his left arm up and lowering it in a controlled manner.

“It was sort of hopeless and then one day I could do it in a very wobbly way. I can control it completely now,” he said.

To track his progress, Moore kept a record of all his exercises and found he had made 1910 attempts at lifting and lowering his arm before finally succeeding.

He says stroke patients cannot undertake recovery without outside support, in his case from family and friends.

“We got hundreds of letters and cards from people. The goodwill from people was staggering to me,” Moore said.

“It was like I died.”

Garry Moore with wife Pam. Photo: Supplied

But no-one was as important to Moore’s recovery as his wife.

“Pam has been with me every step of the way. She was there every day at the hospital. I really couldn’t have done it without her.”

Moore has no family history of strokes and before the TIAs there were no warning signs.

When tested the weekend before the stroke, his blood pressure and cholesterol were only a little above normal levels.

“I’ve lived a very healthy life. I biked everywhere. I walked everywhere. There had never been any indications or warnings of the stroke.”

Moore believes his “full-on” lifestyle and schedule may have contributed to the stroke.

“I lived life at 100 miles an hour.”

Moore was mayor from 1998 until 2007 and has four children and four grandchildren.

Even after deciding not to run for re-election in 2007, he maintained a busy schedule.

He was involved in different political campaigns such as opposing the Labour Government’s Three Waters programme and the sale of council assets.

“It’s been pretty hard to slow down but I’ve had to.”

Moore can no longer cycle due to stroke-induced balance issues.

“It’s one of the things I find the hardest actually, because all my life I’ve been a bike rider.”

He remains hopeful he may get back on a bike in the future, possibly with a three-wheeler.

In the meantime, he walks for exercise and uses a walking stick for longer distances.

During Moore’s time as mayor, he became adept at public speaking but he has needed to relearn the skill.