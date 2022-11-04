Truck blocks Lyttelton Tunnel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Motorists are being warned of traffic congestion after a truck blocked one of the lanes in the Lyttelton Tunnel.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a truck breakdown is blocking the northbound lane of the tunnel (State Highway 74).
The breakdown occurred about noon on Friday and there is currently stop/go traffic management in place.
"Road users are advised to expect delays when travelling through the area."