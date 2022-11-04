Friday, 4 November 2022

12.30 pm

Truck blocks Lyttelton Tunnel

    Photo: NZTA
    Motorists are being warned of traffic congestion after a truck blocked one of the lanes in the Lyttelton Tunnel.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a truck breakdown is blocking the northbound lane of the tunnel (State Highway 74).

    The breakdown occurred about noon on Friday and there is currently stop/go traffic management in place.

    "Road users are advised to expect delays when travelling through the area."

     