Thursday, 9 April 2026

'Unexplained' Christchurch death investigated by police

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are investigating an 'unexplained death' in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER
    Police are investigating an 'unexplained death' in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER

    A scene guard remains in place as police investigate an unexplained death in Christchurch.

    Police were called to a property on Main North Road, Papanui, yesterday afternoon where a person was found in a critical condition.

    "Sadly, despite best efforts by emergency services, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement

    At this stage the death was being treated as unexplained.

    A post-mortem was expected to be carried out today.

    - Allied Media

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