'Unexplained' Christchurch death investigated by police

Police are investigating an 'unexplained death' in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER

A scene guard remains in place as police investigate an unexplained death in Christchurch.

Police were called to a property on Main North Road, Papanui, yesterday afternoon where a person was found in a critical condition.

"Sadly, despite best efforts by emergency services, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement

At this stage the death was being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem was expected to be carried out today.

- Allied Media