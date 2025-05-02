Friday, 2 May 2025

'We're a bit worried': Emergency workers assess damage on Banks Peninsula

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Flooding on State Highway 75. Photo: Caleb Clayton / Supplied
    Flooding on State Highway 75. Photo: Caleb Clayton / Supplied
    A helicopter is flying over Banks Peninsula so emergency workers can assess slips from the rain that has pummelled the area.

    A fallen tree on Gebbies Pass Rd. Photo: Supplied
    A fallen tree on Gebbies Pass Rd. Photo: Supplied
    States of emergency remain in place on Banks Peninsula, and in Selwyn and Christchurch.

    Banks Peninsula saw more than 200mm of rain in 48 hours.

    Mayor Phil Mauger said Christchurch City Council is particularly concerned about the damage to Lighthouse Rd in Akaroa.

    "We're a bit worried - there's a crack in the road about a good 100m long, 50mm wide, but it's definitely - something's going to move.

    "It's not if, it's when, so we've got to look at that and keep going."

    Three homes in Akaroa and one in Lyttelton have been evacuated as a precaution because of nearby slips, and a slip has also closed Dyers Rd in Christchurch.

    "Very quiet night as far as rain goes," Mauger said.

    "Thank goodness it stopped raining, because we've got at the top end of the Heathcote River, we've got some massive, retention basins that hold over a million cubic meters of water.

    "They did not need one more drop in them because they're full."

    Mauger said the city was "a little bit ahead of the eight ball" when it came to managed retreat as the earthquakes forced their hand early.

    "We're 200m back from the river in most places."

    Damage along SH75 after the heavy rain. Photo: Andy Hughes / Supplied
    Damage along SH75 after the heavy rain. Photo: Andy Hughes / Supplied

    Mauger told Morning Report the southern side of the city received more rain than the north.

    The state of emergency in Christchurch was likely to be lifted first, he said.

    Christchurch's roading network:

    Closed:

    • Summit Road from Dyers Pass to Gebbies Pass 
    • Dyers Pass Road from Summit Road/Sign of the Kiwi to Governors Bay Road
    • Ernlea Terrace from Colombo Street
    • Hunter Terrace
    • Waimea Terrace
    • Eastern Terrace from Bowenvale Ave to Birdwood
    • Palatine Terrace from Burnbrae to Buxton 
    • Riverlaw Terrace from Birdwood Ave
    • Ford Road
    • Garlands Road to Aynsley Tce
    • Avonside Drive from Retreat Road to Woodham Road
    • Avonside Drive from Wainoni Road to Kerrs Road
    • New Brighton Road from Rawson Street to Pages Road
    • Fitzgerald Ave from Kilmore Street to Cambridge Terrace
    • Empire Road from Main North Road
    • River Road
    • Cambridge Terrace from Barbados Street to Churchill Street
    • Avondale Road from New Brighton Road to Mervyn Drive

    Partial closure: 

    • Cashmere Road to Listrella
    • Cashmere Road to Hendersons 
    • Cashmere Road/Sutherlands Road
    • Hoon Hay/Worsleys Roads
    • Penruddock Rise
    • Sparks Road/Hendersons Road

    -Reporting RNZ and Star News

    RNZ