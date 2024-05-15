Work under way on New Brighton's Pierside project

New Brighton mall's long-awaited major facelift is finally under way.

Construction has started on 'Pierside', the Christchurch beachside suburb's new hospitality, retail, market, and entertainment hub.

An artist's Impression of the 'Pierside' development at Brighton Mall. Image: Supplied

Christchurch company Martini Investments is spearheading the project which will see 12 buildings upgraded at the eastern end of Brighton Mall.

It will also lease out 1000sq m of largely vacant land to create a new village-style community space as the hub's centrepiece.

The planned 'Pierside' development seen from Marine Pde. Image: Supplied

A new $2.5 million village green surrounded by bars, restaurants and shops will also be used to cater for events like markets and concerts, which will be set up by the Greater New Brighton leadership group.

It's hoped the first stages of the ambitious project will be up and running by Christmas.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air