Canterbury native bird sanctuary gets green light

Methven Birdsong Initiative trustees Barry Maister, left, and John Corbett watch on as Methven Community Board chairperson Kelvin Holmes and trustee Mac McElwain shake hands over the arrangement to extend the Garden of Harmony into a native bird sanctuary. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A project to bring native bird song to a new sanctuary in Methven has taken another step forward.

Methven Birdsong Initiative has taken possession of the block of land they plan to turn into a native bird sanctuary.

The Methven Lions are leading the project and have received formal approval from the District Council, Methven Community Board, and Te Runanga o Arowhenua to proceed, with a 35-year lease commencing on July 1 for the vacant 2 hectares of council-owned land.

Project spokesperson Mac McElwain said the length of the lease confirms it to be “a forever legacy project for our town”.

“This is an exciting outcome for our steering group after 15 months of preplanning, starting with getting a trapping programme under way around Methven.”

The land comprises the existing Garden of Harmony – an area of council land already planted – and the vacant land behind it, next to the Methven Resort.

The heritage-listed RDR pipe shed will add a unique element to the creation of a native bird sanctuary in Methven. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The vacant site is home to the heritage-listed Rangitata Diversion Race (RDR) pipe shed.

Built from a giant piece of concrete pipe created for the construction of the RDR in the 1930s, it was then converted into a storage shed for explosives.

It remains on its original foundation.

McElwain, and the rest of the trust board of John Corbett, Gen de Spa, Don Geddes, and Barry Maister, thanked the community board for supporting the project and including it in the recently adopted Methven Strategic Plan.

The group will continue to work closely with the community board to ensure requirements, safeguards, and costs are fully understood, and to ensure a sustainable project, driven by community volunteers, McElwain said.

The trust plans to have a community board representative join the trust board “to ensure a continuing close understanding and support going forward”.

The project is also preparing to announce a foundation sponsor and looking to secure others, as well as seeking new members for the planning group who have skills or time to contribute to the programme over the next several years.

“There is certainly a lot of work ahead of us and renewed community commitment to the project will be essential to ensure its success,” McElwain said.

THE FINAL PLAN:

The final plan, formed after community consultation and feedback, that was approved by the council includes:

– A planting transect, graduating from grassland plains to bushy forest fringes, to forest, with meandering pathways for easy exploration.

– Places for public to explore, rest, recreate, picnic and learn.

– Attractants for native birds such as bird friendly plantings, bird feeding stations, or water features, with possibly a bird watching tower and/or birdsong listening booths.

– Displays of interesting and rare native flora and fauna.

– The area formerly known as the Secret Garden redesigned and renamed as the ‘Nest’ as an area of potential student innovation and investigation, engaging with the local primary schools. The new Ōpuke Innovation Hub at Mt Hutt College presents an exciting collaboration opportunity.

– Inclusion of historical heritage items including RDR Pipe Shed.

– Maintaining existing Garden of Harmony, ensuring it remains true to original intentions of demonstrating both Japanese flowering plants and New Zealand natives.