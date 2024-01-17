Man charged over crash that killed librarian

A man has been charged with causing the death of a school librarian following a crash in the Canterbury village of Castle Hill.

Sue Johnson, the librarian at John Paul II High School in Greymouth, was with her husband Ian, principal of St Patrick’s School in Greymouth, when they were involved in the crash on West Coast Rd, which was reported to police shortly before 4.50pm on Sunday.

They were two of six people injured in the crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald on Wednesday that a 47-year-old man had been charged with careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Three people suffered serious injuries, and two suffered minor to moderate injuries.

John Paul II principal Renee Hutchinson earlier told the Herald that Johnson will be "sadly missed".

"Sue was known for her good humour and laughter," Hutchinson said.

"Sue was a valued member of our staff who enjoyed working with our students in her role as librarian.

"She worked hard to make the library a safe and inclusive space for all students."

The crash closed the road for several hours.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.