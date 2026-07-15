Mayor defends telling visitors to steer clear of Tekapo

Lake Tekapo saw significant snowfall over the long Matariki weekend. Photo: Tekapo Tourism Ltd

By Claire Taylor

Local Democracy Reporter

Mackenzie's mayor is standing by a social media post which urged visitors to reconsider visiting Tekapo over the long and snowy Matariki weekend.

Visitors flocked to Tekapo during heavy snowfall last week, as authorities grappled with road closures, crashes and convoys to get people safely in and out of the inland Canterbury town.

On Friday, Mackenzie District mayor Scott Aronsen issued a message via social media asking people to reconsider travelling to Tekapo over the long weekend.

“Tekapo is an absolute cluster of cars, people, no car parks and snow. Please consider not visiting today if you’re thinking about it because it’s bursting at the seams."

The post received a mixed response, with many questioning why a tourist town would encourage visitors to stay away.

“Tourists are your bread and butter … imagine being annoyed by that in a tourist town,” one anonymous user commented.

“I’m sure the businesses are enjoying the increased patronage. Don’t like it, go fishing,” another said.

Scott Aronsen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Others defended the mayor’s post, with one user saying Aronsen had asked visitors to be considerate, not stay away.

But this week, Aronsen stood by his post, saying he was “fully aware” of the pressure Tekapo was facing last weekend and wanted to ease the burden.

The "weekend was exceptional" and the social media post made no difference, he said.

He said the council would now focus on snow clearance and short-term accommodation maintenance, claiming Airbnb owners were not clearing snow which was leading to issues.

"Property owners need to take responsibility.”

Snow build-up along roads left “not enough room” for vehicles to drive, he said.

There were a few accidents on SH8 on Sunday. Photo: Stehann le Roux

The Mackenzie District Council also issued a statement ahead of the long weekend on Friday, warning of wintry conditions and limited availability of accommodation.

It said limited accommodation in Tekapo meant visitors had already been caught out by the weather with nowhere to stay.

“Earlier this week, several visitors turned to local community social media pages struggling to find last-minute accommodation,” it said.

The council also urged people to drive with a full tank, a phone charger, an emergency kit and snow chains.

One motorist who came across a number of crashes on State Highway 8 on Sunday said they had given him a renewed focus on his own driving.

Stehann le Roux, a South Canterbury hunter, saw six vehicles crashed on the highway within just half an hour.

“I didn’t expect to see any incidents, so I was quite surprised when we came across the caravan and not too far down the road, the potato van was tipped over.

“It made me renew my focus while driving, and I just hope everyone involved was unharmed."

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air