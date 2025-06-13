Queues at Mt Hutt despite opening day cancellation

Mt Hutt ski field was scheduled to open this morning. PHOTO: MT HUTT

People were still queuing outside Canterbury's Mt Hutt this morning despite the ski resort being forced to cancel its opening day.

Mt Hutt was supposed to open its doors for ski season on Friday, but rainfall warmed the snowpack and caused it to become unstable.

It was the second time Mt Hutt had to delay opening this year. Plans to open the ski field early on May 31 after favourable weather conditions were scrapped when it ended up being too warm.

Mt Hutt manager James Urquhart said it was a frustrating situation.

"We've been up since 4am getting ready for our opening.

"But Friday the 13th was unlucky for us and our opening day wasn't to be."

He said diehard skiers had been waiting outside the ski area since Thursday evening.

"By 6.30pm there were cars already parked up and sleeping bags and barbeques out.

"We have them in a safe zone at the bottom of the access road away from the ski area."

He said by 7am on Friday there were about 17 cars.

He expected those in line would stay there to be one of the first on the slopes.

"I feel for them that they're still probably still sitting there waiting for the opening but people who understand the mountains and ski a lot know you've got to be prepared for the unexpected and this is just one of those days.

"I'd say they'd definitely be keen to stay there to get that first on the chair t-shirt. That's the big win the big hoo-ha for them.

"They'll be there until they run out of sausages and eggs and have to go into town to restock."

He was optimistic they would be able to open tomorrow, weather permitting.

"Right now we're in this warm, misty, cloudy weather, and we've just got to wait it out.

"But we're going through the weather charts with our patrollers and snow safety officers and it looks like the warming cloud is going to leave this afternoon or early tonight and that'll give us a chance to prepare our ski area for tomorrow."