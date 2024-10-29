TVNZ journalist releases range of Ashburton T-shirts

Hadyn Jones and model Kara Plimmer wear T-shirts from the Fairlie range. Photo: Supplied

Ashburton residents will soon be able to buy T-shirts featuring slogans about their Canterbury town, courtesy of a social enterprise.

Mr Jones and Tees was founded by TVNZ journalist Hadyn Jones who is heading to Ashburton to launch his latest range on Friday, November 1.

He will also have a stand at the Ashburton A&P Show on Saturday.

The Ashburton T-shirts are the third range to be released by the organisation, the previous two being for Fairlie and Gore.

"It involves small towns I love, charities and quirky T-shirts," Jones said.

He donates money from the sales to local charities. Kai for Kids will be the Ashburton recipient.

Jones said he chose Ashburton as he has a strong connection to the town.

He has friends in the district and he has visited many a time to interview people for 1News' 'Good Sorts' segment.

"It was a lot of fun coming up with the slogans," Jones said.

There were three different T-shirt designs in the range, each design featuring its own slogan and colour.

The designs will also feature Ashburton individuals, people he described as "characters".

The launch will involve revealing the designs, which until then are being kept under wraps.

However, Jones did reveal some of his favourite suggestions, including:

Viva Ashvegas - Steve Hell Krow

Book your stay at the Flash Ash - Sara Scrimshaw

There's nothing more certain, you'll love our ... Ashburton - Susan Harvey

Goldberg Gate Bridge - Simon Bell

Ashburton: Build a Bridge! - Kate Bocock

Mountain to the seas and everything in between - Dulcie Ellis

Jones said the Ashburton characters featured on the T-shirt range may be involved in the launch as catwalk models.

The November 1 launch, which will be open to the public, will be held at 4pm by the clock tower in Baring Square East.