Fireworks display set to be a cracker of a night

Photo: Waipara Fireworks Inc

The Waipara Fireworks display is set to go off with a bang again this year.

A huge display is set to light up the sky as darkness falls on Friday, November 3, at Glenmark Domain on Glenmark Drive.

The gates open for the family-orientated event at 5.30pm, with entertainment and activities to keep everyone busy until the main event arrives.

A live band, lolly scramble, face painting, rides, glow sticks, Peddlemania, waffles, donuts, sausage sizzle, hot chips, hotdogs, sandwiches and coffee will ensure a fun night.

The annual event is run under the guidance of the Waipara Fireworks Incorporated Society.

Families will find the atmosphere and space great for young people to run around and enjoy themselves.

If anyone is in doubt about the display being held due to the weather, call 027 481 6933 (do not text) to check or visit the Waipara Fireworks Facebook page.

All gate-takings will go toward funding next year’s display.

Entry costs $10 for an adult, $5 a child or $30 for a carload. Pre-schoolers are free.

There is a change of roading layout for this year’s event and only one controlled entrance down Glenmark Drive.