Work starts on the Woodend Bypass

Photo: File image

Work has started on easing the traffic woes on State Highway 1 between Belfast and Pegasus.

Geotech work is under way as work begins to gear up on the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass project, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Transport Minister James Meager announced last week.

Bishop says the Government is committed to supporting the fast growing Waimakariri District.

‘‘This much needed transport infrastructure will boost economic growth, reduce congestion, improve safety and access to housing growth areas.

‘‘SH1 approaching Woodend currently carries around 21,500 vehicles per day, of which 9% is freight. The traffic volume is expected to reach 28,000 vehicles per day by 2048,’’ Bishop says.

There have been 280 crashes on the state highway through Woodend between 2014 and 2023, with three fatalities and 25 serious injuries.

Meager says the geotech works is an essential part of the design phase of the project and will involve drilling around 70 boreholes up to 35 metres deep and digging pits at individual sites within the construction area.

‘‘The geotechnical investigations will look at ground conditions, including soil and rock types, groundwater depths and the strength of soil and rock,’’ he says.

The work will take around two months.

Meager says this data is available, NZ Transport Agency will confirm the scope and design of an early works package and prepare and lodge consent applications.

‘‘The early works package will likely begin in early 2026, while main construction is likely to begin later in 2026,’’ he says.

The project is expected to take four years to complete.

‘‘Delivering this project has substantial benefits, including a three-minute travel time saving along the state highway, and up to 10 minutes at peak.’’