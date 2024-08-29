Hands-on lessons show kids how to be safe around heavy vehicles

Canterbury school pupils were among hundreds who have learnt about truck and road safety, thanks to a collaboration between the Selwyn District Council and HEB Construction.

Southbridge School was the last of eight school visits over the past two terms which saw 537 pupils take part in interactive safety sessions run by HEB Construction and the district council’s road safety team.

HEB Construction brought two trucks and a digger to each session, while Waste Management took a rubbish collection truck.

The district council’s emergency management team taught pupils what to do in an emergency and what to do if they saw council vehicles with lights and sirens on the road.

Southbridge School pupils were given safety lessons on heavy machinery. PHOTO: SDC

The pupils also learned how to navigate footpath closures.

They were able to sit inside the vehicles to experience what drivers can and cannot see on the road, and how to safely get a driver’s attention.

As part of the visit, HEB Construction introduced a new 20-metre tanker truck and invited the pupils to suggest names for it.

The winning name will be displayed on the truck, along with the winning school’s logo.

Said HEB Construction surfacing project manager Dan Croton: “We all had a fun day teaching the tamariki to be seen and be safe, raising their awareness about where they can and can’t be seen if they were on their bikes or scooters.”