Ministry of Education-appointed manager to 'address challenges' at troubled girls' school

A troubled North Otago high school which hit the headlines after "horrendous" playground assaults earlier this year has been placed in statutory management.

Waitaki Girls’ High School's board of trustees asked the Ministry of Education to appoint a limited statutory manager to help "address its challenges".

The day-to-day operations of the school would continue as normal.

In March a 14-year-old girl had her head "smashed" into the ground by an older student in the second assault on the school's grounds in a month.

A parent said premeditated attacks among students at the school were being planned and announced on the social media platform TikTok.

An ERO report earlier this year said fewer than half of the students at Waitaki Girls' were regularly attending school is not meeting the Government target for regular attendance.

Systems were not in place to support attendance, engagement and achievement.

Limited statutory manager Ben Nettleton said in a statement he would "assume specific governance responsibilities including employment, communications, and policy development".

He would also support the school in "addressing challenges and strengthening governance capability".

Mr Nettleton is a barrister, company director and board member across various sectors.

