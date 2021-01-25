Monday, 25 January 2021

Australia suspends travel bubble with NZ

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    File photo: NZ Herald
    Australia has put a stop to quarantine-free arrivals from New Zealand for 72 hours after a South African variant of Covid-19 was detected in a woman after 14 days of isolation.

    Since October, New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia quarantine-free if they have been in NZ for 14 days or more and not been in a designated hotspot.

    On Sunday, NZ health authorities revealed a 56-year-old Northland woman had tested positive for the virus after completing her 14-day isolation after arrival in New Zealand.

    The woman returned two negative tests while in her compulsory hotel stay, and was released on January 13 before travelling around the region with her husband.

    Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Monday all passengers from New Zealand with a flight scheduled in the next 72 hours should reconsider their need for travel.

    "They will, as a consequence, have to go into hotel quarantine, or such other arrangements as individual states may implement, for up to 14 days, but for a minimum of 72 hours and to have a test," Mr Hunt said.

    "Anyone who has arrived in Australia on a flight from New Zealand on or since January 14 is asked to isolate and arrange to be tested and to remain in isolation until they have a negative test."

    AAP

