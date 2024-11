Liam Payne poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London. Photo: Reuters

Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death, an Argentine prosecutor's office says, after the star fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

Payne had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died, authorities said in a statement.

Those charged are someone who was close to Payne, a hotel employee and a suspected drug dealer, prosecutors added.