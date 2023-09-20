6.2 magnitude quake rocks Canterbury

Image: Geonet

A strong, shallow earthquake has struck Canterbury this morning. Initially reported as magnitude 5.8, it has now been revised to 6.2 magnitude.

The earthquake occurred at 9.14am and was centred 45km north of Geraldine and just 10km deep, GeoNet says.

There are more than 10,200 reports on Geonet of people feeling it. the majority across the South Island and some in North Island.

A magnitude 3.4 aftershock caused weak shaking at 9.25am.

