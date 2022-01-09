85 new community cases in past two days, 64 in MIQ

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 85 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 64 new cases at the border in the past two days, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The new community cases were in Auckland (57), Waikato (7), Taranaki (1), Bay of Plenty (16), Rotorua (2) and Wellington (2).

Thirteen of the Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga, and three are in the Western Bay of Plenty District. All cases are linked to previously notified cases.

Both Lakes cases are in Rotorua. One has been linked and one is still being investigated.

The Taranaki case, which is linked to the Eltham cluster, has been reported previously but added to today's tally. They are a household contact of a previous case and have been isolating over the festive period. They are the only active case in Taranaki.

There are 31 people in hospital, including two in ICU. The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.

Most of the 64 new border cases are expected to be the Omicron variant but the Ministry of Health did not provide details.

Those cases came from the UK, Australia, Singapore, India, Tanzania, Qatar, USA, Spain, Fiji, Turkey, Ireland, India, Sri Lanka, France, Kenya, Pakistan and Brazil.

So far, New Zealand has avoided community transmission of the Omicron variant of the virus - but experts have warned the new, more transmissible variant could sneak out of MIQ any day now, giving rise to a fast-moving outbreak.

Last month the Government announced a suite of changes to strengthen the country's border defences to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible while the booster shot programme rolled out.

More than 120,000 people have now had a booster dose since Wednesday, when the interval between a second shot and a booster dropped from six months to four.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Saturday that 128,850 booster doses had been administered in the first three days after the rules changed.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that there were two new Covid cases in Wellington.

Those cases were linked to recent travel to the Bay of Plenty, and locations of interest were being released over the weekend - including a possible link to a Drum & Bass festival held on January 3 at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga.

Case numbers in Tauranga have been climbing with locations of interest sprinkled throughout the city. There were 13 cases in the Bay of Plenty on Friday compared to 18 in Auckland.

Supplies of 5-11 vaccine due yesterday

Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine formulation for 5- to 11-year-olds were due to land on Saturday (January 8) in time for rollout starting January 17, the Ministry of Health said this week.

"The stock needs to go through a quality assurance process, and be thawed and repacked before distribution to vaccination sites," it said.

"Deliveries are scheduled to commence from 10 January to ensure all sites nationally have child doses available in readiness for the 17 January start date."

In late December Hipkins was asked why the 5-11 rollout could not come earlier than January 17.

He said the delay was partly due to vaccinators needing to be trained to administer the paediatric vaccine.

- additional reporting RNZ