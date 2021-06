Armed police at the scene this afternoon. Photo: ODT

Armed police are responding to reports of an incident in the Kingswell suburb of Invercargill.

A spokesperson said updates would be provided when available.

A witness at the scene said it appears police have raided a house on Dipton St.

One man was seen being searched on a car.

A spokesman for St John said they were notified by police but stood down as they were not required.