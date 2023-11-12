Auckland protestors rally for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of people have gathered in Aotea Square this afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Today’s rally comes after close to 300 protestors gathered yesterday at the Museum Reserve in Dunedin before marching on the Octagon, chanting and wielding placards and Palestinian and Tino Rangatiratanga flags.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) spokesperson Rinad Tamimi, who spent her childhood in Gaza, said yesterday she had seen the numbers attending the Dunedin rallies double each week.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Aotea Square today. Photo: Alex Burton

"That on its own shows me the support, it shows me the solidarity, it shows me that we are not alone and that everyone is actually starting to wake up and starting to care for humanity," Tamimi said.

A police statement said they would be visible across Auckland City this weekend, with a number of events taking place in relation to the conflict in Gaza.

"Our role is to uphold the peace and ensure public safety. Police have been in contact with event organisers and our expectations are that any planned activity is both lawful and peaceful."

Today, the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa called on outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and PM-elect Christopher Luxon to join France and other countries in demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Chair John Minto said many countries had now called for a ceasefire and New Zealand must join this growing chorus.

"How much longer will this slaughter of innocents continue before our political leaders we speak out? It is unconscionable that we could remain silent," Minto said.

Earlier this week, pro-Palestine protesters covered the lights at Auckland Museum with red and green cellophane and illuminated the building in the colours of the Palestine flag last night.

The crowd in Aotea Square today, calling for a ceasefire. Photo: Alex Burton

The protest was attended by around 100 people, who were encouraged to "bring keffiyehs, flags, cars, posters and voices" in a social media post that went up shortly before the gathering in front of the Auckland Museum.

The covering of the lights in red and green came after the Auckland Museum illuminated the same lights blue and white in support of Israel on October 15. This drew criticism, with pro-Palestine supporters "blacking out" the museum lights.

That prompted museum chief executive David Reeves to apologise and acknowledge the depth of feeling around the issue.

"We wanted this to be an expression of hope for peace - our approach was wrong, and I personally apologise for the distress and hurt caused to members of our community," Reeves said at the time.

Today’s protest follows demonstrations in London overnight, which saw pro-Palestinian protesters clash with far-right counter-protesters, who also fought with police.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed concern that the protests could spill over into tomorrow, when King Charles III and the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations will lay wreaths at the national war memorial, known as the Cenotaph.

It also follows ugly scenes in Melbourne on Friday which saw a synagogue evacuated and a burger shop burned down as pro-Palestine protesters clashed with pro-Israel supporters near Princes Park, The Age reported.

Last week, a property registered as the Consulate of Israel in Auckland’s Epsom was the target of an arson attack and sprayed with pro-Palestinian graffiti.