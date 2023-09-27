'Off the charts' blood-alcohol reading for driver who crashed into parked car

A Wanaka man who crashed into a parked car after drinking 25 pre-mixed drinks had a blood-alcohol level "off the charts", a community magistrate says.

Ryan Jackson Armstrong, 38, has a second drink-driving conviction and must pay more than $2400 as a result of the August 22 incident.

The concrete worker was driving in Reece Cres about 9.15pm when he lost control and veered across the opposite lane into a Toyota RAV.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

After he was unable to summon enough breath to complete an evidential breath test, he was taken to the Wanaka police station to provide a blood specimen.

The resulting blood-alcohol level of 289mg was nearly six times the legal limit, and equivalent to a breath-alcohol level of 1445mcg.

At Armstrong’s sentencing on drink-driving and careless driving charges in the Queenstown District Court last week, counsel Kieran Tohill said the defendant had been drinking with a friend who had just returned from overseas.

Armstrong denied having a drinking problem.

His only previous drink-driving conviction was in 2004.

Community magistrate Philippa King told Armstrong his alcohol level was "completely off the charts".

"It’s a wonder you could stand, let alone drive."

She fined him $1500 and imposed court costs of $130, medical and analyst fees $305.34, and ordered him to pay $500 reparation to cover the vehicle owner’s insurance excess.

After a 28-day stand-down, he can apply for an alcohol interlock licence.