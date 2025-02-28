Mechanical problems leave Bluebridge ferry passengers 'stranded'

The Strait Feronia. Photo: Bluebridge / supplied

Passengers booked on Bluebridge's Strait Feronia say they are "stranded" as the ferry has not been sailing due to mechanical problems.

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed the Strait Feronia did not sail on Thursday, nor had it sailed this morning.

The ship had mechanical problems which would not have been "critical" because there were redundancy measures in place, but still needed fixing, Nalder said.

"It wouldn't have been an issue at sea, but obviously you get it right before you go out, and that's what they're working on.

"Once the work's done it's got to be checked off by a surveyor, and then they'll be under way again."

Nalder did not know how long that would take.

Andrew Hill was booked on the Strait Feronia due to leave Picton at 1.30pm today.

He had his fingers crossed it would go ahead as he was trying to get to a friend's wedding in Nelson.

Hill called Bluebridge yesterday to ask whether it would be sailing and said the company seemed to be overwhelmed dealing with that day's cancellations.

"Staff were really approachable and reasonable.

"They told me that it was an engine issue and that a component was being replaced and that they were going to know after 7.30pm if it had worked in the harbour, but then they needed to sea trial it."

This morning he was still not sure whether the trip would go ahead.

Other affected passengers wrote on social media they were "stranded" in Picton and could not rebook.

Bluebridge owner Strait NZ has been approached for comment.