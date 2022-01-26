Wednesday, 26 January 2022

'Number of cases' attended Hamilton festival at the weekend

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Health advice for those who attended the festival is expected tomorrow. Photo: NZ Herald
    Health advice for those who attended the festival is expected tomorrow. Photo: NZ Herald
    A number of Covid-positive cases attended a festival in Hamilton at the weekend, according to the Ministry of Health.

    In a statement this evening, a spokesperson said public health officials were assessing the potential exposure.

    READ MORE

    The ministry became aware this afternoon of a number of cases attending the festival.

    Health advice for those who attended the festival is expected to be published tomorrow, alongside an official list of locations of interest.

    Soundsplash music festival was held at the weekend at Hamilton's Mystery Creek.

    The three-day festival is attended by thousands of teenagers.

    Soundsplash festival organisers say they have heard reports but have not had any contact with the ministry.

    "We have not had confirmation from the Ministry of Health that we are a location of interest or that there were covid-positive cases at the event."

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter