Sunday, 20 April 2025

Person dies after second farm vehicle death of weekend

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ/Reece Baker
    Photo: RNZ/Reece Baker
    A person has died after a farm vehicle incident near Taupō.

    Emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 5 in Wairakei shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday.

    One person was found deceased when the police had arrived.

    The death will be referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe was being notified.

    It is the second person to have died on a farm on Saturday after another person was killed following an incident with a tractor in Clutha.

    Police said they were called to the property in Kononi around 2.20pm.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter