Saturday, 30 January 2021

Salads recalled, more than 400 supermarkets, retailers affected

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Certain Pams Potato Salads (300g) have been recalled. Photo / MPI
    More than a dozen deli and pre-packaged salad batches sold at more than 400 supermarkets and retailers across New Zealand have been recalled due to fears of listeria contamination.

    The recall involves specific, dated salads from the Pams, Bush Road, Bells and Country Foods brands as well as unbranded salads. South Island Fresh Foods has recalled the specific batches.

    New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Fresh Choice, Supervalue Night & Day and a number of independent retailers have all received the salads, according to a list released today by the Ministry of Primary Industries' New Zealand Food and Safety.

    "New Zealand Food Safety [NZFS] is advising the public to return or dispose of specific batches of various ready-to-eat salads as they may contain listeria bacteria," MPI said in a statement.

    Routine testing had found the presence of listeria in the recalled products, sold in-store at delis and pre-packaged.

    The full list of products

    Sold pre-packed:
    • Bush Road brand Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil (400g), use by date of January 27-February 06
    • Bush Road brand Egg Supreme (200g), use by date of January 31 – February 07
    • Bush Road brand Potato Salad (250g), use by date of January 31 – February
    07
    • Bush Road brand Potato Salad (400g), use by date of January 31 – February 10
    • Pams brand Potato Salad (300g), use by date of January 31 – February 10
    • Pams brand Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad (230g), use by date of January 27– February 05
    • Unbranded Potato Salad (400g) and (600g), use by date of January 31 - February 07
    • Unbranded Potato Salad (200g), use by date of February 08– February 09

    Sold January 18–29 in-stores from deli counter:
    • Bells brand Potato Salad
    • Bush Road Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil
    • Bush Road brand Egg Supreme
    • Country Foods brand Egg and Celery
    • Country Foods brand Broccolini and Bacon

    The products have been sold at Pak'nSave, New World, Four Square, Fresh Choice, SuperValue and Night & Day outlets across New Zealand (full list below). Countdown stores have not received the affected products.

    What is listeria?

    Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, more commonly known as listeria, is found in soil and water and when it contaminates food or drinks consumed by humans, it can cause a severe illness called listeriosis.

    The number of cases of illness in New Zealand are small, according to MPI, but it can be life-threatening.

    The bacteria can be found in raw foods, such as uncooked meats and fresh produce, as well as ready-to-eat food like soft cheeses, meat and smoked seafood.

    If listeria gets into a food operation, it can live for years. It can get into the food processing areas on anything brought in from outside, including packing materials, people's shoes or clothes, raw food and ingredients and tools.

    Symptoms range from a mild infection with flu-like symptoms and gastroenteritis, and can occasionally cause severe blood poisoning or meningitis, according to MPI.

    NZFS food compliance manager Nigel Hughes said customers who had bought the products should not consume them.

    "Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

    "For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear."

    Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms, he said.

    "If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," Hughes said.

    There are no known reports of illness. The product has not been exported.

    The following supermarkets have received the affected products:

    NORTH ISLAND:

    New World North Island:

    New World Albany
    New World Fresh Collective Alberton
    New World Aokautere
    New World Birkenhead
    New World Botany Town
    New World Melody's
    New World Brookfield
    New World Browns Bay
    New World Cambridge
    New World Carterton
    New World Churton Park
    New World Dannevirke
    New World Devonport
    New World Eastridge
    New World Feilding
    New World Flaxmere
    New World Foxton
    New World Gate Pa
    New World Glenview
    New World Green Bay
    New World Greenmeadows
    New World Hastings
    New World Havelock North
    New World Hillcrest
    New World Hobsonville
    New World Howick
    New World Hutt City
    New World Inglewood
    New World Island Bay
    New World Kaikohe
    New World Kapiti
    New World Karori
    New World Kawerau
    New World Kerikeri
    New World Khandallah
    New World Kumeu
    New World Levin
    New World Long Bay
    New World Marton
    New World Masterton
    New World Matamata
    New World Merrilands
    New World Metro Shore City
    New World Milford
    New World Miramar
    New World Morrinsville
    New World Mt Maunganui
    New World Mt Roskill
    New World New Lynn
    New World New Plymouth
    New World Newlands
    New World Newtown
    New World Ngaruawahia
    New World Ohakune
    New World Onekawa
    New World Onerahi
    New World Opotiki
    New World Orewa
    New World Otaki
    New World Pahiatua
    New World Papakura
    New World Papatoetoe
    New World Paremata
    New World Pioneer
    New World Porirua
    New World Pukekohe
    New World Metro Queen Street
    New World Railway Metro
    New World Regent
    New World Remuera
    New World Rototuna
    New World Silverstream
    New World Southmall
    New World Stokes Valley
    New World Stonefields
    New World Taihape
    New World Taumarunui
    New World Tawa
    New World Te Kuiti
    New World Te Puke
    New World Te Rapa
    New World Thorndon
    New World Tokoroa
    New World Turangi
    New World Victoria Park
    New World Waihi
    New World Waikanae
    New World Waipukurau
    New World Wairoa
    New World Waitara
    New World Waiuku
    New World Whanganui
    New World Warkworth
    New World Wellington City
    New World Westend
    New World Whakatane
    New World Whangamata
    New World Whangaparaoa
    New World Whitby
    New World Whitianga
    New World Willis Street Metro

    Pak'nSave North Island:

    Pak'nSave Albany
    Pak'nSave Botany
    Pak'nSave Cameron Road
    Pak'nSave Clarence Street
    Pak'nSave Clendon
    Pak'nSave Gisborne City
    Pak'nSave Glen Innes
    Pak'nSave Hastings
    Pak'nSave Hawera
    Pak'nSave Kaitaia
    Pak'nSave Kapiti
    Pak'nSave Kilbirnie
    Pak'nSave Levin
    Pak'nSave Lincoln North
    Pak'nSave Lower Hutt
    Pak'nSave Mangere
    Pak'nSave Manukau
    Pak'nSave Masterton
    Pak'nSave Mill St
    Pak'nSave Mt Albert
    Pak'nSave Napier City
    Pak'nSave New Plymouth
    Pak'nSave Ormiston
    Pak'nSave Palmerston North
    Pak'nSave Papakura
    Pak'nSave Papamoa
    Pak'nSave Petone
    Pak'nSave Porirua
    Pak'nSave Pukekohe
    Pak'nSave Rotorua
    Pak'nSave Royal Oak
    Pak'nSave Silverdale
    Pak'nSave Sylvia Park
    Pak'nSave Tamatea
    Pak'nSave Taupo
    Pak'nSave Tauriko
    Pak'nSave Te Awamutu
    Pak'nSave Thames
    Pak'nSave Upper Hutt
    Pak'nSave Wairau
    Pak'nSave Wanganui
    Pak'nSave Westgate
    Pak'nSave Whakatane
    Pak'nSave Whangarei

    Four Square North Island:

    Four Square Kaiwaka
    Four Square Aramoho
    Four Square Awapuni
    Four Square Bay
    Four Square BJs Waitara
    Four Square Bombay
    Four Square Bulls
    Four Square Castlecliff
    Four Square Cherrywood
    Four Square Coopers Beach
    Four Square Coromandel
    Four Square Dannevirke
    Four Square Dargaville
    Four Square Eastbourne
    Four Square Eastbrook
    Four Square Edmund Road
    Four Square Foodworld
    Four Square Fosters
    Four Square Foxton Beach
    Four Square Gulf Harbour
    Four Square Heaphy Terrace
    Four Square Hikurangi
    Four Square Ruotoria
    Four Square Hillcrest
    Four Square Houhora
    Four Square Hunterville Taylors
    Four Square Ideal
    Four Square Kamo
    Four Square Kawakawa
    Four Square Mangapapa
    Four Square Mangawhai
    Four Square Martinborough
    Four Square Murupara
    Four Square Ngatea
    Four Square Ngongotaha
    Four Square Oakura
    Four Square Ohauiti
    Four Square Ohope Beach
    Four Square Okato
    Four Square Oneroa
    Four Square Opunake
    Four Square Paeroa
    Four Square Papamoa Beach
    Four Square Parakai
    Four Square Parua
    Four Square Patumahoe
    Four Square Pirongia
    Four Square Raglan
    Four Square Ruatoria
    Four Square Shannon
    Four Square St Johns
    Four Square Stratford
    Four Square Super Seven
    Four Square Tairua
    Four Square Tamahere
    Four Square Taradale
    Four Square Te Puke
    Four Square Te Puna
    Four Square The Lakes
    Four Square Tokomaru Bay
    Four Square Torbay
    Four Square Waiau Pa
    Four Square Waihi Beach
    Four Square Waipawa
    Four Square Waipu
    Four Square Western Heights

    Fresh Choice North Island

    Fresh Choice Glen Eden
    Fresh Choice Greytown
    Fresh Choice Half Moon Bay
    Fresh Choice Leamington
    Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge
    Fresh Choice Omokoroa
    Fresh Choice Otahuhu
    Fresh Choice Papamoa
    Fresh Choice Ranui
    Fresh Choice Ruakaka
    Fresh Choice Te Awamutu
    Fresh Choice Te Ngae
    Fresh Choice Waimauku

    SuperValue North Island

    SuperValue Avondale
    SuperValue Bell Block
    SuperValue Edgecumbe
    SuperValue Featherston
    SuperValue Kumeu
    SuperValue Paetiki
    SuperValue Pauanui
    SuperValue Raglan
    SuperValue Titirangi
    SuperValue Waiuku

    Other North Island retailers:

    Redberry Supermarket
    Night 'n Day Victoria 
    Alicetown Espresso
    Silverstream Espresso
    Gilmours North Shore

    SOUTH ISLAND

    New World South Island:

    New World Alexandra
    New World Ashburton
    New World Balclutha 
    New World Bishopdale 
    New World Blenheim 
    New World Centre City
    New World Cromwell 
    New World Durham St 
    New World Elles Road 
    New World Fendalton 
    New World Ferry Road 
    New World Gardens 
    New World Gore 
    New World Greymouth 
    New World Halswell 
    New World Hokitika 
    New World Kaiapoi 
    New World Kaikoura 
    New World Lincoln 
    New World Mosgiel 
    New World Motueka 
    New World Nelson City 
    New World Northwood 
    New World Oamaru 
    New World Prestons 
    New World Rangiora 
    New World Rolleston 
    New World St Martins  
    New World Stanmore 
    New World Stoke 
    New World Temuka 
    New World Three Parks 
    New World Timaru  
    New World Waimate 
    New World Waitaki 
    New World Wakatipu 
    New World Wanaka 
    New World Westport 
    New World Wigram 
    New World Windsor 
    New World Winton

    Pak'nSave South Island:

    Pak'nSave Blenheim 
    Pak'nSave Dunedin 
    Pak'nSave Hornby 
    Pak'nSave Invercargill 
    Pak'nSave Moorhouse 
    Pak'nSave Northlands 
    Pak'nSave Queenstown 
    Pak'nSave Rangiora 
    Pak'nSave Riccarton 
    Pak'nSave Richmond 
    Pak'nSave Timaru 
    Pak'nSave Wainoni

    Four Squares South Island

    Four Square Akaroa
    Four Square Alexandra
    Four Square Alpine
    Four Square Amberley
    Four Square Arrowtown
    Four Square Ascot
    Four Square Atawhai
    Four Square Bluff
    Four Square Brightwater
    Four Square Brockville
    Four Square Cheviot
    Four Square Clutterbucks/Mataura
    Four Square Clyde
    Four Square Culverden
    Four Square Darfield
    Four Square Fairlie
    Four Square Franz Josef
    Four Square Frasers
    Four Square Hampden
    Four Square Hanmer Springs
    Four Square Havelock
    Four Square Hawarden
    Four Square Karamea
    Four Square Kurow
    Four Square Lawrence
    Four Square Lumsden
    Four Square MacKenzie
    Four Square Maniototo
    Four Square Mapua
    Four Square Mataura
    Four Square Methven
    Four Square Mitchells
    Four Square Murchison
    Four Square Netherby
    Four Square Newfield
    Four Square Nightcaps
    Four Square Omarama
    Four Square Otatara
    Four Square Otautau
    Four Square Owaka
    Four Square Palmerston
    Four Square Picton
    Four Square Pleasant Point
    Four Square Port Chalmers
    Four Square Rakaia
    Four Square Redcliffs 
    Four Square Reefton
    Four Square Rosebank
    Four Square Spring Creek
    Four Square St Clair
    Four Square Stafford St
    Four Square Stewart Island
    Four Square Tapanui
    Four Square Tapawera
    Four Square Te Anau
    Four Square Tekapo
    Four Square Tokomairiro
    Four Square Tuatapere
    Four Square Twizel
    Four Square Wakefield
    Four Square Wanaka
    Four Square West Melton
    Four Square Weston
    Four Square Wyndham

    Fresh Choice South Island:

    Fresh Choice Barrington
    Fresh Choice City Market
    Fresh Choice Cromwell 
    Fresh Choice Edgeware
    Fresh Choice Geraldine
    Fresh Choice Green Island
    Fresh Choice Leeston
    Fresh Choice Merivale
    Fresh Choice Nelson City
    Fresh Choice Oxford
    Fresh Choice Parklands
    Fresh Choice Pebbleton
    Fresh Choice Picton
    Fresh Choice Queenstown
    Fresh Choice Richmond
    Fresh Choice Roslyn
    Fresh Choice Takaka
    Fresh Choice Te Anau
    Fresh Choice Westport

    SuperValue South Island:

    SuperValue Fendalton
    SuperValue Lyttelton 
    SuperValue Mandeville 
    SuperValue Methven 
    SuperValue Milton 
    SuperValue Otautau 
    SuperValue Plaza
    SuperValue Reefton 
    SuperValue Renwick 
    SuperValue Riverton 
    SuperValue Roxburgh 
    SuperValue Sumner 
    SuperValue Tinwald

    Night & Day Foodstores Group:

    Night 'n Day Arrowtown
    Night 'n Day Balclutha 
    Night 'n Day Blenheim 
    Night 'n Day Caversham
    Night 'n Day Church St
    Night 'n Day Dee St  
    Night 'n Day Elles Rd  
    Night 'n Day Green Island 
    Night 'n Day Hagley 
    Night 'n Day Kaikoura 
    Night 'n Day Milton 
    Night 'n Day Park 
    Night 'n Day Regent 
    Night 'n Day Richmond 
    Night 'n Day Shotover
    Night 'n Day Stoke 
    Night 'n Day Tay
    Night 'n Day Temuka 
    Night 'n Day Washdyke 
    Night 'n Day Winton 
    Night 'n Day Woolston

    On The Spot Stores:

    On the Spot Alray Dairy  
    On the Spot Caltex Dyers Road 
    On the Spot Caltex Wanaka
    On the Spot Collingwood Foodcentre
    On the Spot Fox Glacier
    On the Spot Ikamatua Store
    On the Spot Kaiteriteri  
    On the Spot Longhurst 
    On the Spot Otematata 
    On the Spot Riversdale 
    On the Spot Hawea Store & Kitchen

    Other retailers

    Allenton Fresh
    Amalgamated Food Distributors
    Associated Distributors
    Beano's Bakery
    Bidfood Fresh Christchurch
    Bidfood Nelson
    Bidfood Timaru
    Br/eads of Europe
    Harvest Market Ferry Road
    Jimmy's Pies
    Joknal Products
    Mad Butcher Riccarton
    Marlborough Food Distributors Ltd
    Mediterrean Foods Marlborough
    Metro Mart Colombo
    Metro Mart Oxford Terrace
    Mobil Bealey Ave
    Mobil Wigram
    Mobil St Martins
    Mobil Rakaia
    Nelson Food Distributors
    New Brighton Fresh
    Mediterranean Foods, Rangiora
    NPD Moorhouse
    NPD Rolleston
    NPD Redwood
    Omakau Supermarket
    Picton Provedoring
    Piko Whole Foods
    Raeward Fresh Harewood
    Raeward Fresh Richmond
    Raeward Fresh Tower Junction
    Raeward Fresh Queenstown
    Ranfurly Supermarket
    Rangiora Produce Market Ltd
    Service Foods
    Southern Alp Sprouts Ltd
    Southland Food Services Ltd
    Terrace Distributors Ltd
    Totally Gluten Free Bakery
    Veggie Boys Ltd
    Zesto Convenience Store
    Zesto Colombo St

