Fun in the sun on Kite Day

Thousands flocked to Christchurch’s New Brighton beach at the weekend to enjoy the sun, surf and the spectacle of exotic and colourful kites, strung out along the shoreline.

The city's popular Kite Day attracted a mix of professional and amateur kite flyers, including locals and some from further afield.

A big crowd turned out at New Brighton beach to enjoy warm weather and the kites. Photo: John Spurdle

With the temperature approaching 33 degrees Celsius, a gentle breeze helped cool beach-goers while enabling the kites to soar high in the sky.

The surf proved to be the other big hit, with throngs of people cooling off in the ocean.

Organisers of the annual event were very happy with the turnout and weather.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air