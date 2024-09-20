Hayden Paddon reunited with his World Rally Championship winning car

Spectators at the Ashley Forest Rallysprint this weekend are in for a rare treat when Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon takes to the course in a special car unveiled in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Paddon will be driving the Hyundai WRC rally car which he drove it to victory in the 2016 World Rally Championship.

The five-time New Zealand rally champion unveiled the vehicle at an event last night at Gary Cockram Hyundai on the corner of Saint Asaph St and Durham Street South.

"This is actually our 2016 Argentina-winning WRC car," Paddon said.

"It's pretty special to have this car in New Zealand.

"I never dreamt I would have it here eight years later.

"And obviously it's a big piece of history for us and for the sport.

Hayden Paddon with his 2016 world championship winning rally car at Gary Cockram Hyundai on Thursday night. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"I look forward to not only displaying it but also driving it at Ashley Forest this weekend."

A the end of the 2016 WRC season, the car was sold to the Italian Hyundai team and was last raced in a competition in 2022.

Paddon said it has been a team effort getting it to New Zealand, where it is now set to remain permanently.

"This car was our one-and-only world championship victory.

"This is everything I worked towards as a kid, as a five- or six-year-old driving go-karts, watching my heroes, Colin McRae, Possum Bourne rally around the world, and then get to a point where we could win our own world championship event in this very car.

"This is what, 20, 30 years of work was all about."

Paddon will drive the car at the Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Saturday and Sunday.

He will also be taking his fully-electric Hyundai Kona EV World Rally Car out for some runs.

"Of course we want to be competitive.

"We come to these events to try and fight at the front and we're expecting some tough competition, but we'll be given it everything.

"This car, maybe not so much, we just want to enjoy this car, no risks. But with the electric car, we'll be pushing pretty hard."

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Paddon Racing Group will also be showcasing their Hydrogen Portable Generator system, with the team using the equipment to fast-charge the Kona EV between sprints.

"A lot of that technology we want to utilise and find a way to get it into the car as well. So this is the first step towards that."

The 37-year-old has long been advocating for a switch to alternative energy sources in rallying, which he hopes will take his electric race car to the next level.

"I'm getting a little bit older now, but I'm still loving it.

"I feel like I'm at the peak of my game at the moment and we're still obviously competing in Europe. So hopefully there's a number of years left in me yet."

Paddon is looking forward to lining up on Saturday at the Ashley Forest Rallysprint, which features a series of short and punishing knockout hill climb time trials on gravel tracks.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air