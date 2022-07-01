Home and Leisure Show under way at Christchurch Arena

It's going to be a busy weekend for the thousands of Cantabrians heading to the Star Media Home and Leisure Show.

More than 100 exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services at Christchurch Arena in Addington over the three-day event, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

Download your free double pass to the show, thanks to Smiths City, at www.starhomeshow.kiwi . Photo: Geoff Sloan

Event manager Lisa Lynch says there will be a lot to check out.

"This year we've got a tiny home display," Lynch said.

Look out for the Cosy Homes 50 sq m home, which will be auctioned off at 1.45pm on Sunday.

"We have an outdoor landscaped area inside, a taste zone, campervans, boats, everything for builders, renovators.

"Everything you can think of all under the one roof."

The Star Media Home and Leisure Show is open from 10am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lynch believes the show will provide a timely boost for the Canterbury economy.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air