Friday, 1 July 2022

Home and Leisure Show under way at Christchurch Arena

    1. Canterbury

    It's going to be a busy weekend for the thousands of Cantabrians heading to the Star Media Home and Leisure Show.

    More than 100 exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services at Christchurch Arena in Addington over the three-day event, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

    Download your free double pass to the show, thanks to Smiths City, at www.starhomeshow.kiwi....
    Download your free double pass to the show, thanks to Smiths City, at www.starhomeshow.kiwi. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Event manager Lisa Lynch says there will be a lot to check out.

    "This year we've got a tiny home display," Lynch said.

    Look out for the Cosy Homes 50 sq m home, which will be auctioned off at 1.45pm on Sunday.

    "We have an outdoor landscaped area inside, a taste zone, campervans, boats, everything for builders, renovators.

    "Everything you can think of all under the one roof."

    The Star Media Home and Leisure Show is open from 10am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The Star Media Home and Leisure Show is open from 10am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Lynch believes the show will provide a timely boost for the Canterbury economy.

    - By Geoff Sloan
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter