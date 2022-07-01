Home and Leisure Show under way at Christchurch Arena

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 100 exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services at Christchurch Arena in Addington over the three-day event, which runs from Friday to Sunday.
"This year we've got a tiny home display," Lynch said.
Look out for the Cosy Homes 50 sq m home, which will be auctioned off at 1.45pm on Sunday.
"We have an outdoor landscaped area inside, a taste zone, campervans, boats, everything for builders, renovators.
"Everything you can think of all under the one roof."
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air