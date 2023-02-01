Outdoors, fun and free

PT in the Park is proving a hit among Christchurch locals.

After the earthquakes closed most of Christchurch’s gyms, PT in the Park was born as a public initiative, providing a safe place for people to exercise while the city was rebuilt.

In 2020, it was rebooted and is now the free go-to place to get fit.

Located in the Carlton Corner of Hagley Park, PT in the Park offers fitness training by qualified instructors and uses a variety of sporting equipment and City Council Park facilities.

"We give you a good full body workout. We make sure your body's warmed up first, we check to see if you got any injuries or anything like that. And then we work around them to adapt an exercise for you,” says instructor Al Cameron.

PT in the Park is currently operating summer hours – Wednesday 6pm and Saturday 9am. During winter it operates only on Saturdays.

- By John Spurdle