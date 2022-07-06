Winter festival under way in Hanmer Springs

The alpine resort village of Hanmer Springs has woken up again as the annual Alpine Winter Festival gets under way.

The picturesque village is awash with coloured lights, dazzling displays and revellers enjoying the chilly temperatures after the festival kicked off at the weekend.

The portable ice skating rink is proving popular, catering to visitors of all abilities.

A film festival, a free pre-season rugby match between Canterbury and Tasman, and a mid-winter Christmas light competition are just some of the highlights of the month-long event.

Last year's festival attracted an estimated 5000 people to the region.

This weekend will see the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools vibrating to the sound of live music, with an ice plunge pool challenge for those brave enough.

The festival runs until the July 24.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air