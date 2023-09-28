Canterbury University claim coveted national championship shield

Wing attack Parris Petera was one of three University of Canterbury players named in the tournament team, and was the final’s most valuable player. Photo: Above Ground Level Photography

An unbeaten campaign at the national tertiary netball championships has seen Canterbury University claim the tertiary series for the first time since 2007.

The team beat last year’s champions Auckland University 46-40 in the final event of the eight-sport competition to secure the coveted National Tertiary Championship Shield.

In a first for the tournament, Canterbury also took home the spirit award. They recorded 50 points in the spirit standings, four more than second-placed Massey University.

Sports co-ordinator Gary Gin said both awards were a testament to the hard work of the teams involved.

“It speaks to the strong sense of community and pride that exists at UC. It is to show that they are not only talented athletes, but also good people,” he said.

Gin said the “increased investments” to see each other succeed is a major reason why Canterbury has been so successful this year.

“When student-athletes, coaches, and UC staff are all on the same page and working towards a common goal, it creates a positive and supportive environment where everyone can thrive.

“It is the peak of multiple years of hard work from the UC rec and sport staff, volunteer coaches, managers, and student-athletes,” he added.

University of Canterbury secured the National Tertiary Championship Shield by beating University of Auckland in the netball final 46-40. Photo: Above Ground Level Photography.

Heading into the Wellington netball tournament, Canterbury were six points clear of shield holders Auckland following seven sports. Auckland had held the shield since 2016.

Canterbury breezed through the pool stages of the competition, conceding just 88 goals across three games and ensuring a placing high enough to claim the tertiary championship.

They comprehensively beat Auckland University of Technology 44-24 to progress to the final.

Boasting the likes of Tactix players Vika Koloto and Parris Petera, Canterbury were able to bounce back from a 22-21 halftime deficit in their final.

The fourth quarter belonged to the maroons, who scored the first five goals before flying to a nine-goal lead at one stage.

Koloto and Julia Wynands were selected in the tournament team, while Central Pulse-bound Petera was the most valuable player of the competition.

University of Canterbury also won the men's basketball title on September 17. Photo: University and Tertiary Sport NZ.

It followed a run of success for Canterbury in the other seven sports played from April to September.

The men’s basketball side won both the 3x3 and 5-a-side competitions this year, while the men’s futsal team won gold in August.

UC also claimed second spot at the rowing championships in April before finishing with silver in badminton.

Canterbury University results

Rowing: 2nd

Badminton: 2nd

3x3 Basketball: 1st (men’s), 5th (women’s)

Volleyball: 5th (men’s), 6th (women’s)

Futsal: 1st (men’s), 3rd (women’s)

Ultimate Frisbee: 3rd

Basketball: 1st (men’s), 4th (women’s)

Netball: 1st

Final shield standings

University of Canterbury 60

University of Auckland 53

Auckland University of Technology 47

Victoria University of Wellington 40

University of Waikato 38

University of Otago 31

Lincoln University 25

Massey University 23