Canterbury University claim coveted national championship shield

The team beat last year’s champions Auckland University 46-40 in the final event of the eight-sport competition to secure the coveted National Tertiary Championship Shield.
In a first for the tournament, Canterbury also took home the spirit award. They recorded 50 points in the spirit standings, four more than second-placed Massey University.
Sports co-ordinator Gary Gin said both awards were a testament to the hard work of the teams involved.
“It speaks to the strong sense of community and pride that exists at UC. It is to show that they are not only talented athletes, but also good people,” he said.
Gin said the “increased investments” to see each other succeed is a major reason why Canterbury has been so successful this year.
“When student-athletes, coaches, and UC staff are all on the same page and working towards a common goal, it creates a positive and supportive environment where everyone can thrive.
“It is the peak of multiple years of hard work from the UC rec and sport staff, volunteer coaches, managers, and student-athletes,” he added.
Canterbury breezed through the pool stages of the competition, conceding just 88 goals across three games and ensuring a placing high enough to claim the tertiary championship.
They comprehensively beat Auckland University of Technology 44-24 to progress to the final.
Boasting the likes of Tactix players Vika Koloto and Parris Petera, Canterbury were able to bounce back from a 22-21 halftime deficit in their final.
The fourth quarter belonged to the maroons, who scored the first five goals before flying to a nine-goal lead at one stage.
Koloto and Julia Wynands were selected in the tournament team, while Central Pulse-bound Petera was the most valuable player of the competition.
The men’s basketball side won both the 3x3 and 5-a-side competitions this year, while the men’s futsal team won gold in August.
UC also claimed second spot at the rowing championships in April before finishing with silver in badminton.
- Canterbury University results
Rowing: 2nd
Badminton: 2nd
3x3 Basketball: 1st (men’s), 5th (women’s)
Volleyball: 5th (men’s), 6th (women’s)
Futsal: 1st (men’s), 3rd (women’s)
Ultimate Frisbee: 3rd
Basketball: 1st (men’s), 4th (women’s)
Netball: 1st
- Final shield standings
University of Canterbury 60
University of Auckland 53
Auckland University of Technology 47
Victoria University of Wellington 40
University of Waikato 38
University of Otago 31
Lincoln University 25
Massey University 23