Christchurch club sport: Rare home game for Sumner; Chatham Cup kicks off

Marist Albion lock Caleb Grace wins a lineout in his side’s 40-20 victory over Sumner. Photo: Supplied

Reporterpreviews the next round of Christchurch club sport and the start of the Chatham Cup.

Rugby (all games Saturday 3pm)

After four rounds on the road, Sumner return to St Leonards Square to take on High School Old Boys in their first home game of the season.

The Wave lost to Marist Albion 40-20 in round 4’s DCL Shield match after trailing 19-13 at halftime.

Sumner head coach Gareth D’almeida said the team are looking forward to their first of three Metro premier home games this season.

“We’re expecting a large turnout and just hoping people will make the most of it,” he said.

High School Old Boys beat Shirley 33-29 in a tight game and now sit on 11 points.

The Wave, who also have 11 points, have been boosted by five new players from the United Kingdom.

Three of the five, including Andrew Turner who debuted for the Crusaders in their 48-13 win over the Force, are academy players from England’s Premiership Rugby competition.

“There’s quite a lot of history and a good relationship between Sumner and clubs over there,” D’almeida said.

Marist are set to defend the DCL Shield against University of Canterbury. UC narrowly lost 43-37 to defending champions Sydenham at the weekend.

Sydenham play struggling Belfast who were unable to score a try in the 27-3 loss to New Brighton in round 4.

New Brighton host Christchurch who are yet to record a win following their 57-0 thrashing at the hands of Linwood.

Third-placed Linwood take on fourth-placed Lincoln University at Linfield Park. Lincoln University beat Burnside 24-17 in round 4.

Meanwhile, Burnside will look for their third win of the season when they take on Shirley.

Football

The Southern League takes a break this weekend as 11 Christchurch teams feature in the opening round of the Chatham Cup.

League leaders Christchurch United play the first cup match on Friday night against Parklands.

United go into the game on the back of a clinical 4-0 win over Nelson Suburbs in the league last weekend.

Cashmere Technical play Selwyn United after suffering their first league loss of the season to Dunedin City Royals 3-2.

Selwyn come off a 4-1 loss to Green Island in round 7 of the league.

FC Twenty 11 are confident going into their opening round game against Halswell United following a 3-0 win over Ferrymead Bays.

Nomads host Ferrymead on Saturday, after a tight 2-1 loss to Coastal Spirit. The team now sit at the bottom of the league table.

University of Canterbury take on Waimakariri on Saturday, while Coastal Spirit play Burwood on Sunday.

Netball (all games Tuesday)

Technical A and Kia Toa A are set to battle it out in round 4 of the premier netball season. Both teams are fighting to avoid relegation and searching for their first win of the season.

Technical suffered yet another loss but gained their second bonus point in three games following a 39-37 loss to Lincoln University B.

Led by Janae Riordan’s 34 goals from 42 attempts, Lincoln University B recorded their second win of the year. But they face a big challenge against UC A.

UC A are coming into form after their surprise first round loss to Kereru B in round 1.

Lincoln University A came away with their closest win of the season so far, beating Kia Toa A 56-41 in round 3.

The defending champions are yet to win a game by less than 10 goals.

Kereru A have to be at their best to come close to Lincoln University A who are boosted by the return of young shooter Taiana Day from the National Netball League for the remainder of the season.

Kereru B suffered a hefty loss to Kereru A in the last round and are set play Hearts St Peters who recorded their first loss of the season going down to UC A 50-35.

Premier 1 results and stats: UC A 50 (T Hassan 34/39, M Hill 12/15, K Lane 2/3, T Rollo 2/3) def Saints A (B Ferguson 10/11, T Dunn 25/30). Qtrs: 12-10, 23-17, 41-25, 50-35.

Lincoln University B 39 (E Wilke 5/11, J Riordan 34/42) def Technical A 37 (M Kay 1/4, A Hendry 24/28, K Ralph 1/6, O Wilkie 11/13). Qtrs: 7-11, 17-20, 30-29, 39-37.

Kereru A 54 (J Wolfgramm 12/17, L Clark 35/47, H Tallentire 7/10) def Kereru B 35 (C Cramond 10/15, G Nicholls 14/19, S Cusack 6/8, F Ross 5/7). Qtrs: 11-10, 32-17, 43-27, 54-35.

Lincoln University A 56 (E Hargreaves 10/11, K Grant 33/49, T Day 12/17, M Grey 1/1) def Kia Toa A 41 (C Corbett 16/22, F LaiKong 12/18, R Petero 13/14). Qtrs: 15-8, 27-23, 45-32, 56-41.

Rugby League (all games Saturday, 2.45pm)

The Riccarton Knights have an opportunity to follow up their first win of the season, when they host the Halswell Hornets at Crosbie Park.

The Knights won their first game against the Northern Bulldogs 28-16 at the weekend and are fifth on the premiership table.

After blowing a 16-4 halftime lead against the Hornby Panthers, the Hornets take on the Knights.

The Panthers scored an unanswered 20-points in the opening stages of the second half against the Hornets to get a 28-20 win.

The Bulldogs are looking to stop the Keas’ unbeaten streak this weekend, but will need a far better performance than last week when they trailed 22-0 against the Knights after 40 minutes.

A tight match is on the cards for the Panthers when they take on the Eagles who pushed the Linwood Keas last weekend but were unable to come away with the win, losing 28-16.

At halftime, the Eastern Eagles and Keas were locked at 10-10. But a dominant second half saw the defending champions score three tries to the Eagles’ one.

Hockey (all games Saturday)

Carlton Redcliffs lead both the men’s and women’s competitions after three rounds of the Canterbury Premier League.

The men’s side are already two points clear at the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Hornby.

Southern dominated University to get their first win of the season 6-2, which included a Jonathon Smalberger hat-trick.

University play Hornby as they search for a win after three losses.

HSOB/Burnside face a challenge to beat Carlton Redcliffs in the fourth round, but will be looking to continue their momentum after a 4-2 win over Harewood.

Meanwhile, second place will be up for grabs when Marist and Harewood play each other.

In the women’s competition, the top of the ladder looks similar to the men’s table, with Carlton Redcliffs on nine points followed by Marist on seven.

Carlton Redcliffs take on HSOB/Burnside who are still chasing their first win after their opening round loss and a 2-2 draw with Harewood last weekend.

Marist look to return to winning ways against Harewood after their 1-1 draw last week.

Harewood have an opportunity to jump up to second if they can beat Marist.

Southern play Avon after a bye last weekend. Both teams are looking to record their first win.