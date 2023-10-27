Premier tennis set to bounce back after string of weather delays

Louise Oxnevad, Elmwood premier women’s team captain, is looking forward to getting back on the court. Photo: Supplied

Premier tennis players are itching to get on court for their first premier interclub game of the summer season after bad weather has twice thwarted the season opening.

After the opening week of play was washed out by rain, extreme wind conditions the following week and there was no play at Labour weekend, players could not be happier that Saturday’s forecast is for fine weather.

“It has been a real shame that we haven’t been able to play so far this season,” said Elmwood premier women’s team captain Louise Oxnevad.

“We all just want to get out on court.”

Oxnevad and fellow Elmwood player Tessa McCann have a busy weekend of tennis ahead.

Both will play for Kohimarama in the first round of Caro Bowl, Auckland’s premier interclub competition on Friday night before flying home the following morning in time for interclub against Cashmere at 1pm at Cashmere Courts.

Kohimarama is drawn to play Royal Oak, which has Ruby Young, Cashmere’s top player, in its ranks.

“It is possible that Tessa and Ruby could be playing interclub against each other twice this weekend,” says Oxnevad.

Oxnevad, a former top New Zealand junior who grew up in Queenstown, is a welcome addition to Christchurch premier tennis, having joined Elmwood for its final two games last season.

Oxnevad says she was fortunate to be coached by Lan Bale at the same time he was coaching a number of promising juniors including Ben and Riki McLachlan.

Oxnevad was awarded a tennis scholarship and played college tennis while also studying architecture at California Polytechnic State University.

After graduating, she worked in Sydney for several years before her shift to Christchurch where she now works as an architect.

Her mother Felicity is also an accomplished representative player.

Elmwood’s team is formidable with Abby Mason, McCann and Oxnevad as its top players.

Jenny Blackburn, the captain of Cashmere’s premier women’s team, is also enthusiastic about a possible start to the season this weekend.

“We want it to be a good competitive tie against Elmwood,” she said.

Blackburn is a club stalwart for Cashmere and, with sister Heidi, played her junior tennis for the club.

“We are really looking forward to playing a home game this weekend. Cashmere members always turn up to support us when we are playing at home.”

Blackburn will be joined by Ruby Young, Ruby McPhail, Lily McHarg and Mandy Wilson.

In other women’s match-ups, Shirley will host Waimairi, while last year’s competition winners Te Kura Hagley plays Bishopdale.

Cashmere, last season’s competition winners, are at home to Bishopdale in the men’s competition.

Players include the three Meredith brothers, Matt, Tim and James, along with Harry Weeds, Jonny McHarg – who returns this season from injury – Lucas Evans and Liam Barrett. Bishopdale will include Will Schneideman and Grayson Cullen.

Elmwood, a team stacked with experience, will be a tough opponent for Te Kura Hagley, a team which is in a rebuilding phase.

Elliot Darling is playing with brother Lawrence, Mid Canterbury coach Jack Tiller and Benji McGillivray for Elmwood, while Te Kura Hagley includes Pat Nolan and Ben Smith.

Burnside Park, with club coach Remi Feneon at the helm and a talented lineup in Finn Emslie-Robson, Jordan Edwards, Liam Adams and Jamie Poole, will play at home against Edgeware Waimairi.

The new competition format means there are now only three round-robin games to earn a place in the pre-Christmas semi-finals.

By Diane Keenan